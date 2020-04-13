Roundup: Easter storms / National parks / eBay CEO 

Tornado assistance: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, has petitioned President Donald Trump for federal relief after at least one tornado swept through Ouachita Parish on Easter, The News Star reports. Across the Southeast, the severe weather killed at least 18 people and damaged hundreds of homes. Read the full story.

Great outdoors: Ten of the most-visited national parks are offering innovative ways for visitors cooped up at home to explore by webcams, audio recordings and virtual tours, USA Today reports. See the list of parks and options here.

New leadership: Online retailer eBay has tapped a Walmart executive as its new chief executive, CNBC reports. Jamie Iannone, Walmart’s chief operating officer for U.S. e-commerce, will take the top job, eBay said today. He will step into the role April 27. Iannone played a key role in Walmart’s digital strategy and was one of the retailer’s rising stars. Read the full story.