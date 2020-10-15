Roundup: Early voting / School board meeting / ACT scores 

Starting tomorrow: Louisiana’s early voting period for the Nov. 3 presidential and congressional election opens Friday, with a federal judge forcing the state to add a few extra days and longer hours because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting runs daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 27, except on Sundays, at parish registrar of voters’ offices and other locations. The secretary of state’s office has a complete list of early voting sites online or through its GeauxVote mobile app.

Superintendent search: The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will meet at 5 p.m. to discuss how to move forward following Superintendent Leslie Brown’s sudden resignation, WAFB-TV reports. In a letter penned by her husband, Brown resigned just weeks after announcing she was taking emergency medical leave. The school system did not specify the reason for her medical leave. Read the full story.

Dropping: Louisiana’s ACT composite test scores have decreased for the third year in a row, The News Star reports. Louisiana’s class of 2020 earned an average of 18.7. A 36 is a perfect score, and a score of 18 is the performance level at which students admitted to college are generally not required to retake high school courses. A score of 21 will earn schools an ”A” grade in the state’s high school rating system in 2025. The class of 2018 earned 19.3, and the class of 2019 earned 18.9. Read the full story.