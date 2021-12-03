Roundup: Early voting / Pat’s Coats for Kids / Services sector  

Deadline: Early voting is wrapping up Saturday in the 38 Louisiana parishes that have elections Dec. 11. Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans, Rapides and Vernon parishes have local elected positions on the ballot, with competitions between the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 13 primary. Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. Details about early voting locations can be found at the secretary of state’s website at geauxvote.com. Read more.

Winter warming: More than 7,000 coats were distributed to 175 Baton Rouge-area schools today through the Pat’s Coats for Kids program. The annual coat drive, spearheaded by WBRZ-TV longtime meteorologist Pat Shingleton, ensures that area schoolchildren have the coats they need to stay warm during the frigid winter months. After 33 years of annual drives, Pat’s Coats for Kids has purchased nearly 270,000 coats and distributed them to 135 area schools. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Job gains: Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, overtaking a record that was set the previous month. The Institute for Supply Management reported this morning that its monthly survey of service industries increased by 2.4 percentage points in November to a reading of 69.1%. Any reading above 50 indicates growth. Read more.