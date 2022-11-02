Roundup: Early voting numbers / Opioid crisis / Netflix with ads

Midterm election: More than 363,000 Louisiana residents cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 election during the early voting period, which ended Tuesday, WAFB reports. Those voting in person numbered 272,244, while 90,765 voted by absentee ballot, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

$10B settlement: CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., the nation’s two largest drugstore chains, have agreed to pay more than $10 billion to resolve opioid-crisis lawsuits brought by states, cities and other governments, reports The Wall Street Journal (subscription). Under the proposed deal, CVS would pay $4.9 billion to states and municipalities and $130 million to Native American tribes over the next 10 years starting in 2023. Walgreens says it has offered to pay up to $4.79 billion to states over 15 years and about $155 million to tribes.

Service to launch: Netflix is rolling out an ad-supported tier of service in a dozen countries as it continues talks with major studios, capping a seven-month sprint between the streaming giant’s announcement about entering the ad business and the product’s debut, reports The Wall Street Journal (subscription). While the company has secured big-name advertisers for its initial launch it continues to haggle with several major studios for the right to run ads against their content in the new service or put their content on the ad tier, according to people familiar with the matter. The service is scheduled to launch Thursday in the U.S.