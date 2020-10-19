Roundup: Early voting / Metro Council candidates / Law enforcement 

Turnout: More than a quarter-million Louisianans have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election, Louisiana Illuminator reports. According to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, 258,017 residents had voted by the end of the day Saturday. That total includes the number of people who showed up to vote in person and absentee ballots that have been received by the state’s registrars. At the beginning of the month, Louisiana had slightly more than 3 million voters registered. Read the full story.

Analysis finds unity: FuturePAC, the political action committee focused on economic development and affiliated with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, today released an analysis of the responses it received to the organization’s 2020 EBR Metro Council Questionnaire. Thirty-five of the 43 candidates returned questionnaires and analysis of the submitted responses shows a group of candidates far more united than divided, suggesting the possibility of city-parish leaders pursuing a bipartisan common ground agenda, according to FuturePAC. See the full analysis and responses here.

Funding awarded: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy today announced the Department of Justice is awarding $1.8 million in federal funds to several Louisiana law enforcement agencies for substance abuse treatment programs, intellectual property protections and police department reform efforts. Programs receiving funding include the city of Baton Rouge, which will get $721,293 for justice and mental health collaboration.