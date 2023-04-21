Roundup: Early voting / Hemp legislation / Highway safety 

Ending Saturday: Early voting for the April 29 election ends Saturday. East Baton Rouge Parish voters are deciding on a district judge for the 19th Judicial District Court in this election. WAFB-TV has more information.

Legal THC: State House lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would tweak Louisiana’s regulations on high-inducing consumable hemp products. The bill takes a more measured approach than one currently moving through the Senate and would keep recreational THC legal in the state. Read the full story about the bill from Louisiana Illuminator

Roadway deaths: The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly last year, but government officials say the 42,795 death total still signals a national crisis. Estimates by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show the number of fatalities dropped 0.3% from 42,939 in 2021. Read more.