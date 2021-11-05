Roundup: Early voting / Facebook effects / Retail woes 

Coming to an end: Louisiana’s weeklong early voting period for the Nov. 13 election wraps up Saturday. The only issues facing all voters statewide are four constitutional amendments. In 21 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, those amendments are the only items on the ballot, according to the secretary of state’s office. Read more.

Addiction: Facebook researchers have found that 1 in 8 of its users reports engaging in compulsive use of social media that impacts their sleep, work, parenting or relationships, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. These patterns of what the company calls problematic use mirror what is popularly known as internet addiction. Read the full story.

Holiday season: Retailers are staring down a triple whammy of challenges this season including labor shortages, supply chain woes and inflation, CNBC reports. The National Retail Federation projects sales between November and December will rise between 8.5% and 10.5% for a total of between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. Businesses large and small are hiking pay, offering bonuses and looking to meet customer demand with thin staffing. Read the full story.