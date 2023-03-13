Roundup: Early voting / BRCC classes / Amtrak

Municipal elections: Early voting for the March 25 municipal election began on Saturday and runs until March 18. East Baton Rouge Parish voters will decide on multiple millage renewals. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Free training: BRCC is offering free training courses for Capital Region workers beginning today. The free training will include digital literacy, construction site safety orientation and customer service. Read the full story about the training from WAFB-TV.

Service expansion: Amtrak last week announced plans to partner with the Southern Rail Commission to apply for federal funds to study a new service between New York City, Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth by extending a section of the popular Amtrak Crescent train from Meridian, Miss., across Mississippi and Louisiana to Texas along Interstate 20. See Amtrak’s announcement.