Roundup: E-cigarette deal / Amazon video games / Zantac recall 

Monopoly: U.S. business regulators are suing to break up the multibillion-dollar deal between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs, saying their partnership amounted to an agreement not to compete in the U.S. vaping market. The action announced late Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission is the latest legal headwind against Altria’s investment in the embattled vaping company. Read the full story.

Expansion: Opening a new front in the campaign to dominate digital entertainment, Amazon is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into becoming a leading creator and distributor of video games The New York Times reports. The internet giant said it intended to release its first original big-budget game, an ambitious science-fiction shooter called Crucible, in May after several coronavirus-related delays. It is also developing a full-fledged cloud gaming platform under the code name Project Tempo. Read the full story.

Recall: U.S. health officials now advise those who use Zantac to treat heartburn to consider other medicinal alternatives. On Wednesday, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is recalling Zantac due to possible contamination by a human carcinogen. Nationwide, retailers were asked to pull all forms of Zantac from the market immediately. Read the full story.