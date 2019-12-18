Roundup: DSLD buys 50 lots / National signing day / Verizon outages 

Sold: DSLD Homes bought 50 lots in the Cottages at University Villas development for $2.5 million, according to sales documents. The Denham Springs-based builder bought the property from developer Art Lancaster Jr., through Cottages at UV LLC.

Recruits: Today is national signing day for high school football stars and LSU is expected to have one the top recruiting classes in the country once all of the commitments send in their official letters. WAFB-TV has a live stream on its website of official commitments.

Cell service: Verizon customers were reporting widespread service disruptions around the country this morning, experiencing problems making outgoing calls, texting and browsing the internet, The New York Times reports. It was not clear what caused the disruptions or whether it was related to the winter storms that have swept across large areas of the country. Read the full story.