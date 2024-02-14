Roundup: Driver strikes / Foreign hackers / Airfare prices 

Uber, Lyft: Thousands of U.S. ride-hailing workers plan to park their cars and picket at major U.S. airports Wednesday in what organizers say is their largest strike yet in a drive for better pay and benefits. Uber and Lyft drivers plan daylong strikes in Chicago; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Miami; Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Newark, New Jersey; Austin, Texas; and Providence, Rhode Island. Read the full story.

Using AI tools: State-backed hackers from Russia, China and Iran have been using tools from Microsoft-backed OpenAI to hone their skills and trick their targets, according to a report published this morning. The company announced the finding as it rolled out a blanket ban on state-backed hacking groups using its AI products. Read the full story from Reuters.

Cheaper flights: Airfares fell 6.4% in January from a year earlier, the Labor Department said in its monthly consumer price index report Tuesday. It might not last, though, as January is typically a slower month for travel. Read the full story from CNBC.