Roundup: Driver safety / Olympics / BRCC

To the House: Unrelated measures against using a hand-held phone while driving and illegal drag racing were approved by a Louisiana committee in the House of Representatives on Monday. The Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works approved several bills related to driving. The proposal involving drag racing, often called street takeovers, would allow impoundment of vehicles for up to 30 days. Read more from the Associated Press.

Pass the torch: A group of 25 LSU journalism, public relations and political science students will travel to Paris this summer to cover the Olympics. Some students will cover the political implications of the Olympics amid the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, while others are eying stories about Louisiana and LSU-based athletes participating in the various events. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Grant: BRCC will receive $250,000 from the state’s Entertainment Development Fund for the next three years to support its work with Celtic Studios and the International Alliance for Theatrical and Stage Employees. The college will use the award to buy new equipment for filmmaking courses as well as hiring new faculty. Read more from WVLA-TV.