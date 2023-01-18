Roundup: Drew Maranto / Inflation slowing / Retail sales 

State House race: Republican and small business owner Drew Maranto today announced his campaign for Louisiana’s House District 66 in the Oct. 14 election. The seat is being vacated by State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, who last week announced his run for a state senate seat.

Cooling prices: U.S. wholesale prices rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight monthly slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. Read more.

Cutting back: Americans cut back on spending in December, the second consecutive month they’ve done so, underscoring how inflation and the rising cost of using credit cards slowed consumer activity over the crucial holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a worse-than-expected 1.1% in December, following a revised 1% drop in November, the Commerce Department reported this morning. Read more.