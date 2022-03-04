Roundup: Downtown crosswalks / Oyster leases / Explicit content

Upgrades: Using funding from a grant by AARP, the Downtown Development District is repainting crosswalks at four intersections along Third Street. The crosswalks will be dressed up with vibrant, high-visibility designs that the DDD says will improve safety and aesthetics in the heart of the arts and entertainment district. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Canceled: Dozens of oyster leases have been canceled because the owners haven’t paid their rent, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday. The 44 leases had been held by 19 people or groups. The rent was supposed to be paid by the end of January. Read the full story.

Law proposed: State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, is proposing a new law that would prohibit students from accessing pornography or sexually explicit content on their personal phones or computers while connected to a university’s WiFi network or internet service provider. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.