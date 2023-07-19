Roundup: Dow explosion / UPS talks / Homebuilder sentiment 

Seismometer: An explosion at the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine on July 14 registered on a seismometer, according to an LSU professor. However, the shock wave was not strong enough to trigger a report from the U.S. Geological Survey. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Looming strike: A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers vowed not to intervene if contract talks between United Parcel Service and the Teamsters Union fail and 340,000 workers go on strike Aug. 1, risking billions of dollars in damage to the nation’s economy. Read the full story about the situation from Reuters.

Looking up: Builder sentiment in the single-family homes market rose 1 point in July to 56, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. It marks the seventh straight month of gains and the highest level since June 2022. A reading above 50 is considered positive sentiment. CNBC has the full story.