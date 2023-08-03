Roundup: Dow explosion / Oil reserves / Landry’s war chest 

Water quality: Water containing a hazardous compound from the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine flowed into the facility’s canals that lead to the Mississippi River after an explosion at the plant two weeks ago. However, the company says that it is not at a level that affects the overall water quality of the river. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Restocking delayed: The Biden administration is delaying plans to restock the nation’s emergency oil reserve amid a price hike that has pushed oil above $80 a barrel. The Energy Department canceled a planned purchase of 6 million barrels for the strategic reserve this week, saying it wants to secure a good deal for taxpayers. Read more.

Fundraising lead: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry continues to hold a significant fundraising lead over his competition in the governor’s race, with more than $9.15 million cash on hand in campaign finance filings for the latest reporting period. The rest of the candidates combined have about $7.4 million. Read more from The Center Square.