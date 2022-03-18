Roundup: ‘Don’t say gay’ bill / Home sales / Charitable tax deduction

ICYMI: On Thursday, March 17, Louisiana House Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, introduced a bill that would bar school employees from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms. Read more about the bill from The Daily Advertiser.

Falling: Sales of previously owned homes fell 7.2% in February from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.02 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. That significantly missed analysts’ expectations of 6.13 million units. Sales were 2.4% lower compared with the same month a year ago. Rising mortgage rates likely played a role in the underwhelming numbers. Read the full story from CNBC.

Reversal: Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., called Thursday for restoring the charitable deduction for donors who don’t itemize their taxes, a priority for nonprofits nationwide, but a key senator was noncommittal on the question of whether to support legislation designed to boost payouts from foundations and donor-advised funds. Read the full story.