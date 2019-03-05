Roundup: Don’t give up these for lent / Home sales up / Papa John’s settlement

‘OK’ junk foods: There are junk foods out there, it turns out, that are actually pretty good for you—at least in moderation, Huffington Post reports. Based on interviews with three nutritionists these eight snacks won’t ruin your diet plans: popcorn, ice cream, gummies, some types of potato chips, coconut chips, tortilla chips and ramen noodles. Read the full story for why some junk foods don’t have to be forbidden.

Price check: Sales of new U.S. homes climbed in December to their highest pace in seven months, a sign that lower mortgage rates are helping the real estate market. The Commerce Department says that new-home sales rose 3.7% in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 621,000, CNBC reports. November’s sales were revised down to 599,000 from an annual rate of 657,000. For all of 2018, new-home sales rose 1.5%. Purchases began to dip in June as higher mortgage rates worsened affordability, but mortgage rates have since fallen. Read the full story.

Resolution: Papa John’s has reached a settlement agreement with founder John Schnatter that will see him step down from the pizza chain’s board once a mutually acceptable independent director replaces him. If a new director isn’t named prior to Papa John’s 2019 annual shareholders meeting, Schnatter’s term will expire at the meeting, according to a regulatory filing. Schnatter will also withdraw a lawsuit in which he accused the Louisville-based company of not giving him the information he wanted after he resigned as chairman. Read the full story.