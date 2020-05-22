Roundup: Domino’s lease / Hurricane season / NASA liftoff 

Signed: RPM Pizza, one of the largest Domino’s Pizza franchisee in the U.S., has signed a long-term lease at a former Starbucks location at 9837 Bluebonnet Boulevard near Burbank Drive. Troy Burton with RE/MAX First represented landlord Ash Patel and RPM Pizza was represented by Tony Kippes of HMS Brokerage.

NOAA forecast: The federal government expects a busy hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin with six to 10 hurricanes forming, forecasters said Thursday. Overall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 13 to 19 named storms will develop. This number includes tropical storms, which contain wind speeds of 39 mph or higher. Storms become a hurricane when winds reach 74 mph, USA Today reports. Of the predicted six to 10 hurricanes, three to six could be major storms, packing wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. Read the full story.

Into space: For the first time in nearly a decade, U.S. astronauts are about to blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil. And for the first time in the history of human spaceflight, a private company is running the show. Next Wednesday, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule with two NASA astronauts will fly from the same spot where men flew to the moon and the last space shuttle soared from Kennedy Space Center. Read the full story.