Roundup: Dolphin shot / TikTok ban / Research grant

Reward for info: Federal officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information after a dolphin was found shot to death on a Louisiana beach last month. The juvenile bottlenose dolphin was found with “multiple bullets” in its “brain, spinal cord and heart” in Cameron Parish. Read the full story from WVLA-TV.

Banned: President Joe Biden signed the long-awaited TikTok ban on Wednesday. TikTok’s owner ByteDance has nine months to sell the app to an American company, with the possibility of a three-month extension if a sale is in progress. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Privacy concerns: LSU Computer Science Assistant Professor Chen Wang recently received the National Science Foundation NSF CAREER Award to fund his cybersecurity research over the next five years. His research looks to address privacy concerns in videoconferencing. Read the full announcement.