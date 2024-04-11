Roundup: Dollar Tree / Children and Family Services / Oil prices

Caught: An arrest has been made in connection to the March fire at the Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road that caused $1.5 million in damages to the store. Nineteen-year-old Keiresten Dunn, an employee of the Dollar Tree, was charged with aggravated arson. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Documentation needed: A recently released audit found numerous issues with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services’ stewardship of the Temporary Aid to Needy Families program, including multiple repeat violations of federal regulations. It is the 12th consecutive year that the agency has been cited for the violation. Read more from The Center Square.

Haunting the market: Crude oil futures fell on Thursday as worries about inflation overshadowed fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel for the moment. The West Texas Intermediate contract for May delivery lost 74 cents, or 0.86%, to $85.47 a barrel. The June Brent futures contract fell 50 cents, or 0.55%, to $89.97 a barrel. Read more from CNBC.