Roundup: Diversity Star Awards extended / PAR Conference / GOP director in court

Promoting diversity: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is still accepting applications for its Diversity Star Award to spotlight and honor regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion. The award application process is open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region. BRAC extended the application deadline through Friday, March 22. Businesses can apply online.

PAR: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana will host its Annual Conference and Luncheon on Thursday, April 11, at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. This year’s theme is transportation & infrastructure. The day-long event starts at 10 a.m. and will include a keynote from Lance Fritz, chairman & CEO of Union Pacific Railroad, remarks by Gov. John Bel Edwards, and a gubernatorial candidate forum. Registration is available online.

Charged: The Louisiana Republican Party’s executive director, Andrew Bautsch, faces multiple charges in New Orleans’ municipal court following a weekend incident that took place hours after his wedding. Court records state that Bautsch was asked to leave an establishment at the Pontchartrain hotel around 3 a.m. Saturday. He is accused of resisting and shoving a New Orleans Levee District police officer who was working a security detail at the hotel. Read the full story.