Roundup: Diversity Star Award / Retail sales / Younger adults’ spending 

Applications open: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced it is now accepting applications for its 2022 Diversity Star Award to spotlight and honor regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion. The award application process is open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region regardless of size or whether the business is a BRAC investor. Applications are open through June 30 at brac.org/diversitystar.

April increase: U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans’ ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high. The increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants, the Commerce Department said this morning. Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased. Read more.

Living in the now: The New York Times reports that many adults younger than 35 aren’t saving for their futures. Instead, they’re spending on the now—from dinners out to new apartments to hobbies. This generation has dealt with economic instability, and stared down the existential threat of climate crisis, resulting in a kind of apocalyptic vision of the future. Read the full story.