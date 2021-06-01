Roundup: Diversity Star Award / LSU vaccine policy / Subscription economy 

Apply now: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced it’s accepting applications for its Diversity Star Award to spotlight and honor regional businesses that champion diversity and inclusion. The application process is open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region regardless of size or whether the business is a BRAC investor. Applications for the 2021 award are open online through June 30.

Shot mandate: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday that requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees at LSU is not legal, WAFB-TV reports. In a letter to interim president Thomas Galligan, Landry says “LSU should not require COVID vaccinations for students or condition participation in education programs or continued employment on taking COVID-19 vaccines authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization.” Read the full story.

Staying power: Subscriptions boomed during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans largely stuck in shutdown mode flocked to digital entertainment and signed up for regular home delivery of boxes of items such as clothes and chocolate, The Washington Post reports. The UBS financial services firm predicts that this subscription economy will grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025, more than double the $650 billion it’s estimated at now. Read the full story.