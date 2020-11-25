Roundup: Disaster declaration / Best place to work / Gasoline prices

Zeta: Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a Major Disaster Declaration, formally requesting direct assistance to those people and communities impacted by Hurricane Zeta. A Major Disaster Declaration can only be requested following a disaster. Edwards previously declared a state of emergency on Oct. 26. Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Lafourche Parish on Oct. 28 as a strong Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph.

Stuller: An employee survey for workers at large companies ranked Lafayette-based Stuller as the best organization to work for in Louisiana, according to a Forbes analysis. Forbes’ annual list of top employers is based on a survey of 80,000 American workers, and includes 51 separate rankings. Stuller, a jewelry equipment supplier has more than 1,000 employees. See all of Forbes’ Best Employers lists.

At the pump: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline slipped a penny a gallon to $2.18 over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Monday that gas prices have dropped 8 cents over the past 10 weeks. The price at the pump on Nov. 20 was 51 cents less than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.33 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.73 in Baton Rouge.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Thursday and Friday of this week, Nov. 26-27. Daily Report will return Monday, Nov. 30. Have a safe and happy holiday.