Roundup: Digital payments / Tropical depression / S&P 500 salaries   

Venmo/Paypal: At the urging of State Treasurer John Schroder, the Louisiana Cash Management Review Board will craft a comprehensive plan with implementation deadlines for all state agencies to start accepting electronic payment options such as Venmo and Paypal. Shroder has been advocating for state agencies to broaden their payment options for several months. Read the full story about the online payment push from NOLANewswire.

Threat to Caribbean: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on a newly developed tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean. The depression, which is the third this year, could gain strength and become Tropical Storm Bret before entering the Caribbean. If the system intensifies into a named storm by June 22, it would be among the earliest on record to do so in the Atlantic’s primary storm development region. Read more about the storm from The Washington Post.

Higher in 2022: Compensation for the median worker at 278 companies in the S&P 500 index was higher in 2022 than in the year before, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data collected by MyLogIQ. About 100 of the companies said their median worker’s pay rose 10% or more, roughly the same number as in 2021. Read more.