Roundup: Digital deer tags / Film workers strike / BRAC on CATS

21st-century hunting: Hunters in Louisiana can now use their smartphones to tag and validate deer and turkey immediately after killing one, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says. Hunters will first need to create an account on LouisianaOutdoors.com. To tag using a phone, hunters have to take a photo of the deer or turkey and of the tag itself and submit them to the DWF. Get more information here.

Date set: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees International President Matthew Loeb today announced that unless an agreement is reached, union members will begin a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday, Oct. 18. Loeb says the union will continue bargaining with the producers this week in the hopes of reaching an agreement. The strike could pause almost all Louisiana film and TV production. Read more from a past Daily Report.

How’re the buses? The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released a public policy commentary analyzing the Capital Area Transit System’s performance against the published goals of its current millage cycle, and the agency’s plans for the upcoming renewal period. CATS’ 10.6-mill renewal will be on the Nov. 13 ballot. The commentary is available here.