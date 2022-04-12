Roundup: Digital ad revenue / LSU basketball legend / Ethanol rule  

Soaring: Digital ad revenue in the U.S. jumped 35% to $189 billion last year as marketers chased consumers spending ever more time on online media and shopping, according to a new report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The year-over-year growth in 2021 was the highest the digital ad market had seen since 2006, when it rose at the same rate, the online-ad trade group says. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

PMAC statue: Former LSU women’s basketball great Seimone Augustus will become the first female athlete in school history with her own statue, university officials announced on Monday. The Baton Rouge native is LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete. Her statue will stand outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. She joins Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit, and Shaquille O’Neal as former Tiger basketball greats honored with a statue. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Gasoline waiver: President Joe Biden is visiting Iowa today to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer as his administration tries to tamp down prices at the pump, CNBC reports. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow sale of a 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of smog concerns. Read the full story.