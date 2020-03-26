Roundup: Dialysis app / Corporate optimism / US economy 

Local invention: Baton Rouge entrepreneur Daniel Marsh has been awarded a $2,000 grant for his “open chair” app designed to help dialysis patients find a dialysis center that has an immediate opening for treatment. The award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, American Society of Nephrology and National Kidney Foundation was part of an annual competition recognizing innovation in kidney disease care. Marsh made the top 25 out of 120 submissions.

Buying stock: Corporate insiders are buying stock in their own companies at a pace not seen in years, a sign they are betting on a rebound after a coronavirus-induced rout, The Wall Street Journal reports. More than 2,800 executives and directors have purchased nearly $1.19 billion in company stock since the beginning of March. That’s the third-highest level on both an individual and dollar basis since 1988, according to the Washington Service, a provider of insider trading and data analytics. Read the full story.

Q4 growth: The economy grew by a moderate 2.1% in the fourth quarter of last year, the Commerce Department said this morning in its third and final look at the fourth quarter. Growth was unchanged from the department’s previous estimate but the components were slightly altered with consumer spending slightly stronger but government spending and business investment a bit lower. Read the full report.