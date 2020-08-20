Roundup: Derrius Guice / Delayed recovery / E-commerce boom 

Follow-up: LSU said today it will investigate how those associated with the university lodge complaints about assaults. The administration vowed to inquire more about the protocols after a USA Today investigation tied former LSU football standout Derrius Guice to allegations of rape while in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports. The allegations date back to two incidents in 2016, USA Today reported this week, and were revealed in a lawsuit where women are suing the NCAA over complaints the collegiate athletics association ignored questionable behavior of star athletes. Read the full story.

IRS projections: The Internal Revenue Service projects that lower levels of employment in the U.S. could persist for years, showcasing the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reports. The IRS forecasts there will be about 229.4 million employee-classified jobs in 2021—about 37.2 million fewer than it had estimated last year, before the virus hit, according to updated data released today. The projections are based on estimates of how many W-2 tax forms used to track employee wages and withholding the agency will receive. Read the full story.

Online purchasing: U.S. e-commerce sales are forecast to grow 18% to $709.8 billion this year, according to a June report from market research firm eMarketer, The Wall Street Journal reports. E-commerce is expected to represent 14.5% of total retail sales this year—a record, according to the firm. To adapt to this shift, companies that have typically relied on in-person sales visits are investing in digital tools and manufacturers are now setting up websites to sell directly to customers. Read the full story.