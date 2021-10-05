Roundup: Derek Stingley Jr. / Service sector / World’s billionaires 

Cornerback coupon: Waitr today announced a new partnership with LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Under the agreement, Stingley will promote Waitr on his social media accounts and will get his own delivery code that customers can use to receive discounts. In addition to Stingley, Waitr has also signed a deal with University of Alabama linebacker and Baton Rouge native Christian Harris.

Adding jobs: The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted. The Institute for Supply Management reported today that its monthly survey of service industries rose to 61.9, following August’s reading of 61.7. The gauge hit a record high of 64.1 in July. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. The services index has shown growth for the past 16 months after two months of contraction in April and May of 2020. See the report.

Bezos on top: Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest person for the fourth year running, worth $177 billion, while Elon Musk rocketed into the No. 2 spot with $151 billion, according to Forbes’ 35th annual list of the wealthiest people. The number of billionaires on the list exploded to an unprecedented 2,755, jumping by 660 from a year ago. See the list.