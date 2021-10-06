Roundup: Derek Stingley Jr. out / Cybersecurity crackdown / Lower-emissions race 

Sidelined: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the Tigers’ top defensive back, had a procedure performed on his injured left foot and his timetable to return is uncertain, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday. The injury sidelined Stingley for LSU’s previous two games, against Mississippi State and Auburn. The Tigers visit unbeaten No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday. While Orgeron conceded that it might be in Stingley’s best interest to not return to the team and instead begin focusing on getting healthy before the NFL draft, the coach said he didn’t get the impression that’s what the 2019 consensus All-America cornerback wants to do. Read more.

New rules: The Justice Department is poised to sue government contractors and other companies who receive U.S. government grants if they fail to report breaches of their cyber systems, the department’s No. 2 official said today. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says the department is prepared to take legal action against contractors who misuse federal dollars by failing to disclose hacks or by having deficient cybersecurity standards. Read the full story.

Countdown to zero: Louisiana has joined the U.N.’s “Race to Zero” campaign, WBRZ-TV reports. The campaign is a global effort on the part of thousands of governments, higher education institutions and businesses committed to continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. John Bel Edwards says in a prepared statement that Louisiana is among the places most vulnerable to climate change, but is “positioned to be a leader in reducing carbon emissions.” Read more.