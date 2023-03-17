Roundup: DEQ secretary / Dependent on DC / SVB failure

Resigning: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today that Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Chuck Carr Brown is resigning effective March 31. Roger Gingles, LDEQ assistant secretary for assessment, will serve as interim secretary upon Brown’s resignation.

Federal funding: Louisiana is one of the most federally dependent states in the country, ranking 10th in a recent analysis by personal finance website WalletHub. The report ranks states’ dependency on the federal government based on three metrics: return on taxes paid to the federal government, share of federal jobs, and federal funding as a share of state revenue. The Center Square has the full story.

Remote work cited: In a Financial Times story Thursday, current and former Silicon Valley Bank employees cited the bank’s commitment to remote work as one reason for its failure, Axios reports. What happened at SVB will likely enter the broader debate about returning to the office. Read more.