Roundup: Department of Revenue / Capital One acquisition / NOAA visit 

Payroll audit: The Louisiana Department of Revenue has not maintained adequate controls over payroll for the last two years, increasing the risk of errors or fraud, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Credit card companies: Capital One Financial is set to acquire Discover Financial Services, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The deal, which would merge two of the largest credit card issuers in the U.S., could be announced Tuesday. Read more.

Coastal work: The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Richard W. Spinrad, will make a rare visit to LSU on Tuesday to recognize LSU’s coastal and oceanographic work. Spinrad will begin his visit at LSU’s Water Campus on River Road. See the announcement.