Roundup: DEMCO annual report / BRAC endorsements / GM strike 

By the numbers: DEMCO released its 2018 Annual Report today featuring the cooperative’s financial statement and system statistics from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018. According to the report, kilowatt-hour sales increased 6% in 2018 from 2017. Total miles of line in operation also rose to 8,679 miles of line from 8,557 miles in 2017 and 8,467 miles in 2016. System peak demand is also up 24% from 2017. See the full report from DEMCO.

Endorsements: FuturePAC, the political action committee of BRAC, today announced its endorsements for legislative candidates throughout the nine-parish Capital Region. The primary election will take place on Oct. 12, with the general election on Nov. 16. See the full list.

Strike: More than 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers went on strike Monday against General Motors, bringing more than 50 factories and parts warehouses to a standstill in the union’s first walkout against the No. 1 U.S. automaker in over a decade. Workers left factories and formed picket lines shortly after midnight in the dispute over a new four-year contract. The union’s top negotiator said in a letter to the company that the strike could have been averted had the company made its latest offer sooner. Read the full story.