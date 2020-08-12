Roundup: Delta’s oil refinery / US consumer prices / Media mogul dies 

Losing money: Delta Air Lines tried a bold experiment when it bought an oil refinery in 2012 outside Philadelphia—the first such purchase by a major U.S. airline—but the company’s failed foray into oil refining illustrates some of the reasons airlines were in trouble even before the pandemic, The New York Times reports in a new feature. When jet fuel prices were high, Delta figured the refinery could offset some of its expenses and perhaps even make money. But the refinery made only modest profits some years and lost money in others. This year, as the coronavirus hammered demand for air travel, it has become a liability for Delta. Read the full story.

Wallet worries: U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported this morning that the increase last month in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. The uptick was about twice what economists expected. But inflation remains in check as consumer prices are up just 1% over the past year. See the full report.

Obituary: Sumner Redstone, the New England cinema operator who became a billionaire media mogul after buying Viacom Inc., Paramount Pictures and CBS Corp., has died, Bloomberg reports. He was 97. He leaves an empire that includes media giant ViacomCBS and its library of pop-culture titles stretching from Rugrats to Titanic. Read the full story.