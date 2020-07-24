Roundup: Defamation lawsuit / Amazon allegations / Blighted Louisiana crops 

Settlement: The Washington Post reports that the newspaper has settled a lawsuit brought by the parents of a Kentucky teenager who alleged that news coverage of the teen’s encounter with a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial last year was defamatory. The Post admitted no wrongdoing in settling with the family of Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington, Kentucky, student who was involved in the episode during a school trip to Washington, D.C., in January 2019. Attorneys for the Sandmanns filed to dismiss the suit Friday morning in federal district court in Covington. Neither side disclosed terms of the settlement, which foreclosed the possibility of a trial. Read the full story.

Competing products: More than two dozen entrepreneurs, investors and deal advisers interviewed by The Wall Street Journal say that Amazon appeared to use the investment and deal-making process to help develop competing products. In some cases, Amazon’s decision to launch a competing product devastated the business in which it had invested. In other cases, it met with startups about potential takeovers, sought to understand how their technology works, then declined to invest and later introduced similar Amazon-branded products, according to some of the entrepreneurs and investors. Read the full story.

Hemp: Louisiana’s first industrial hemp crop is getting hammered by a fungal disease called southern blight, The News Star reports. LSU AgCenter plant doctor Raj Singh says plants infected with southern blight start to wilt initially and later on turn brown and eventually die. Read the full story.