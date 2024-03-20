Roundup: Deer Run subdivision / Water systems targeted / Intel expanding

Who owns the land?: A Livingston Parish resident is suing the parish school board over land where a neighborhood is to be built. Henry Harris says he bought the property last week from a woman he claims is the rightful owner. The school board bought 50 acres of land in 2017 where the 1,200-acre Deer Run subdivision is planned. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Cyberattacks: The Biden administration warned governors on Tuesday that “disabling” cyberattacks are targeting drinking water and wastewater systems throughout the U.S. and urged them to help identify and address any vulnerabilities. Read more from The Hill.

$100B plan: Intel is prepping for a $100 billion spending spree as it expands manufacturing in four states: Ohio, New Mexico, Oregon and Arizona. The expansion would mark Intel as the most important chipmaker for U.S. interests. Read more from Reuters.