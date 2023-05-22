Roundup: Debt ceiling crisis / Phone bills / State offices   

What’s at stake: If the debt crisis roiling Washington, D.C., were to eventually send the U.S. crashing into recession, the repercussions of a first-ever default on the federal debt would quickly reverberate around the world. Orders for Chinese factories that sell electronics to the U.S. could dry up. Swiss investors who own U.S. Treasurys would suffer losses. Moody’s Analytics has concluded that even if the debt limit were breached for no more than a week, the U.S. economy would weaken so much, so fast, as to wipe out 1.5 million jobs. Read the full analysis of the debt crisis’ potential fallout from The Associated Press.

911 fees: A proposal to increase phone fees to better accommodate the cost of running East Baton Rouge’s 911 services is set for a vote May 31, and residents could start seeing an increase as soon as June. The East Baton Rouge Communications District is having a special board meeting for the vote, which would add an annual increase of $4.32 per residential landline, $5.88 per business landline and $4.80 per wireless connection. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Back online: The Office of Motor Vehicles and other agencies across the state have reopened this morning after a widespread network outage shuttered them Thursday and Friday. The state says that an equipment failure took out the network and backup systems. WAFB-TV has the full story.