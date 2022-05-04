Roundup: DDD executive search / Hurricane season / Supreme Court leak 

Interviews: The Downtown Development District is holding in-person interviews with the finalist candidates to fill the role of the late Davis Rhorer next week at its office on Florida Street. The three interviews will be held May 9, 10, and 11, at 10 a.m. each day, with James Slaughter going first, Whitney Sayal and Jefferson Traywick third. Read more about the search.

Prep time: Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference on hurricane preparedness at 11 a.m., with the season beginning less than a month from now, on June 1. Edwards and other officials say they plan to discuss basic preparedness for the public, in addition to discussing how COVID may impact hurricane season. Watch it on WAFB-TV here.

Silent: In a time when a growing number of corporations have taken public stances on political issues, major U.S. businesses were largely silent Tuesday after a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision indicated that conservative justices are poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling. The Business Roundtable, a trade group that’s made up of top CEOs, said in a statement that it “does not have a position on this issue.” Microsoft, JPMorgan and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce all declined to comment. Read the full story from CNBC.