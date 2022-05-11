Roundup: DDD director / Casino revenues / Education savings account 

Top pick: The Downtown Development District executive director search committee is meeting at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the two remaining candidates for the open position, WAFB-TV reports. The committee plans to decide which candidate to recommend for hire to the full DDD board. The hire would not be finalized until a vote by the Metro Council, which could take several weeks. Read more.

Aces: America’s casinos recorded the best month in their history in March. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, said this morning that U.S. commercial casinos won more than $5.3 billion from gamblers in March, the best single-month total ever. The previous record month was July 2021 at $4.92 billion. The casinos collectively also had their best first quarter ever, falling just short of the $14.35 billion they won from gamblers in the fourth quarter of last year, which was the highest three-month period in history. Read the full story.

Student help: A bill to create a Reading Education Savings Account Program for struggling students cleared the Louisiana Senate. Lawmakers approved Senate Bill 203, sponsored by Rep. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, with a vote of 24-13. The bill creates accounts that parents of a student struggling to read can use to improve their child’s education outside of the public school system. Students who are not reading at grade level by second or third grade would be eligible for the accounts. Read the full story from The Center Square.