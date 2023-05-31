Roundup: DC flights / La. 1 bridge / Automatic brakes 

Taking to the skies: American Airlines’ daily round-trip service from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Reagan International Airport in Washington, D.C., begins Thursday, according to an announcement from the airport. The 76-seat Embraer 175 jet is scheduled to leave Baton Rouge each morning at 5:42 a.m. and arrive in D.C. at 9:20 a.m. In the evening, the flight is scheduled to leave D.C. at 7:52 p.m. and arrive in Baton Rouge at 9:41 p.m.

Roadwork: Construction crews have begun phase two work on roughly 9 miles of bridge that will connect Leeville to Golden Meadow in Lafourche Parish, reports Construction Equipment Guide. Once the $464 million effort is complete, there will be 19.3 miles of elevated expressway between Golden Meadow and Port Fourchon. Baton Rouge-based JB James Construction Group was awarded the contract for the construction phase.

Mandatory: The U.S. government’s auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially lifesaving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years. Today’s announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration represents the agency’s latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have normally done. Read more.