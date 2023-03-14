Roundup: Danos acquisition / Media access / Silicon Valley Bank 

Industry moves: Louisiana-based energy services company Danos on Monday finalized its acquisition of Wood’s offshore labor supply operations in the Gulf of Mexico. This is Danos’ fourth acquisition since 2014. Read more about the deal from Energy Voice.

How to get publicity: The Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists is hosting a “Secrets to Accessing the Media” workshop to help community organizations, business owners and others learn how to get publicity for their events. The workshop will be April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the River Center Branch Library in Baton Rouge. Get more information.

Class action: A class-action lawsuit is being filed against the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, its CEO and its chief financial officer, alleging that the company didn’t disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business. The lawsuit is looking for unspecified damages to be awarded to those who invested in SVB Financial Group between June 16, 2021, and March 10, 2023. Read more.