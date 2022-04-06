Roundup: D-D Breaux / Wind energy tax breaks / Energy prices 

Distinguished alumni: Retired LSU gymnastics head coach D-D Breaux and country music artist Jordan Davis highlighted the roster of distinguished alumni named to the 2022 LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction at the Lod Cook Alumni Center last week. Read more about the event.

Blocked bills: Fossil fuel proponents in the Louisiana House of Representatives were met with resistance Tuesday in a committee where they brought three different bills, one of which would have targeted solar and wind energy projects to make them ineligible for state tax breaks. House Concurrent Resolution 6, sponsored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, would have specifically excluded wind and solar power plants from eligibility under the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, which grants property tax exemptions to various industrial and manufacturing facilities in return for the creation of new jobs in the state. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Who’s to blame? Chief executives of some of the country’s largest oil producers today sought to deflect criticism from House Democrats for high energy prices, saying factors outside their control have kept gasoline at record highs and may still for months ahead, The Wall Street Journal reports. The chief executives of ExxonMobil and Chevron among others blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, restrictive U.S. energy policies and supply chain shortages for oil above $100 a barrel and gasoline prices topping $4 a gallon. Read the full story.