Roundup: Cybersecurity summit / US hiring rebound / Record refinery runs

Cybersecurity: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will host a National Governors Association cybersecurity summit in Shreveport-Bossier City on May 14-15. Edwards and Hutchinson are co-chairs of the National Governors Association’s Resource Center for State Cybersecurity.

On the up: Hiring in the U.S. rebounded in March as U.S. employers added 196,000 jobs, up sharply from February’s scant gain. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8%, near the lowest level in almost 50 years, the Labor Department reported Friday. Wage growth slowed a bit in March, with average hourly pay increasing 3.2% from a year earlier. Read the full story.

Record: American refinery runs reached a new record in 2018 as higher diesel margins pushed oil companies to keep pumping petroleum through its refineries despite a decrease in margins from gasoline, a new report from the Energy Department said. The Houston Chronicle reports that refinery runs, a measure of how much petroleum refineries are processing, averaged 17.3 million barrels per day in 2018, the highest annual average on record and the fifth consecutive year of record refinery runs. Read the full story.