Roundup: Cyber Monday sales / Sports betting / Oil field tank batteries  

Spending projections: Consumers are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion today, making it once again the biggest online shopping day of the year, according to Adobe Digital Economy Index. Still, spending on what’s known as Cyber Monday could drop from last year’s level of $10.8 billion as Americans are spreading out their deals more in response to discounting in October by retailers, according to Adobe. Both Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day online shopping came in below Adobe’s prediction. Read more.

Payment processing: The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has selected international business intelligence company Nuvei Corp. to provide payment processing services for fantasy sports and sports betting operators in Louisiana, according to an announcement from Nuvei. The Louisiana sports betting industry is expected to attract more than $200 million in operator revenue and over $2.5 billion in annual sports wagers.

New rules: Louisiana regulators have established new rules for oil field tank batteries after an explosion killed a 14-year-old girl, and plan to identify all such storage tanks across the state to encourage compliance. The state Department of Natural Resources cited the February death of Zalee Day-Smith when announcing the safety measures last week. Read the full story.