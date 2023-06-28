Roundup: CWS records / LNG export projects / Costco crackdown  

Most viewers: LSU’s game against Florida on Monday ended not only with Tigers securing another national championship but the game also set a College World Series viewership record. The game was watched by 3.58 million people, making it ESPN’s most-watched CWS game ever. Viewership peaked at 4.2 million audience members. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Record volume: U.S. liquefied natural gas developers are on track to approve three export projects capable of processing 5.1 billion cubic feet per day of gas in the first half of the year, a record volume for new LNG projects in any year, according to Reuters. The U.S. became the world’s largest LNG producer by installed capacity in 2022, driven by the boom in LNG plant construction and a decade of surging shale gas discoveries. Read the entire story.

No more sharing: Costco says it plans to crack down on people sharing membership cards by requiring photo ID at checkout following an increase of nonmembers making purchases with borrowed cards. Read more from The Washington Post.