Roundup: CVS closures / Digital trading posts / Work licensing 

Online expansion: CVS Health announced this morning that it will close about 900 stores over the next three years, as it adjusts to shoppers buying more online, CNBC reports The company announced in a news release that it will focus more of its efforts on digital growth and turning its stores into destinations that offer a range of health care services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests. Store closures will begin in spring 2022. The company says it plans to close about 300 per year; unknown is which Louisiana locations will be closed. Read the full story.

Barter groups: With inflation hitting a 31-year high and supply chain issues making it difficult for people to get the goods they want on time, some have found an answer in online groups where members give away things ranging from food to furniture, loan them to others or trade for other goods, according to The Wall Street Journal. Such groups have risen in popularity in recent months, and one effort known as the Buy Nothing Project hit 4.27 million members as of August. Read more.

Jobs requirements: A report from the right-leaning Pelican Institute shows a correlation between Louisiana’s professional licensing policies and decreased economic mobility for workers. Louisiana requires licenses for 77 out of 102 low- to moderate-income professions, including florists, alarm installers and interior designers. See the report.