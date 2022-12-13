Roundup: Crypto fraud / BESE meeting / Business survey 

SEC charges: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX with orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors. An SEC complaint filed this morning alleges that Sam Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets. Read the full story.

Early childhood: The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will meet today to discuss Louisiana’s standards for early childhood care and education programs. Moms for Liberty EBR, a group that says it stands for parental rights, has raised concerns about a lack of time for public input on the revised standards. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Pro-LGBTQ companies: American workers and consumers are more likely to prefer brands that publicly align with LGBTQ causes, according to a new analysis. More than 51% of U.S. employees who responded to a global survey conducted by public relations firm Edelman from July to August said they were more likely to work for a pro-LGBTQ company, compared to 11% who said they were less likely. CNBC has the full story.