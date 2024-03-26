Roundup: Credit card fees / NFL kickoff rules / LSU grant

Lower fees: Visa, Mastercard and the largest U.S. credit-card issuing banks have agreed to a settlement with merchants who have been suing them for nearly two decades over the fees they charge for swiping credit cards. In the deal, the credit-card networks will lower the fees that merchants pay to accept credit cards. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Revamping the rules: NFL owners on Monday announced they were changing the rules for kickoffs though a one-year trial period. The new rules are designed to reduce high-speed collisions between players, thereby reducing concussion rates. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Grant dollars: A group of LSU professors have received a $550,000 grant to continue their research on a project that could bring affordable and effective insect repellent to the masses, possibly decreasing the number of Lyme disease, malaria, and West Nile virus cases around the world, the school announced Tuesday. The grant is the largest National Science Foundation Partnership for Innovation grant ever awarded to LSU.